2021 Jackson Center High School graduation

Jackson Center senior, Aubrey Jackson, receives a congratulatory hug from her cousin Joel Jackson after the Jackson Center High School graduation on Sunday, May 23.

Stopping for a group photo before their Jackson Center High School graduation ceremony are back row, left to right, Valedictorians Regan Davidson, Aidan Reichert and Hope Booser. Front row, left to right, Salutatorians Kiley Lemly, Kennedy Jackson and Mikayla Hensley.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_1088.jpg Stopping for a group photo before their Jackson Center High School graduation ceremony are back row, left to right, Valedictorians Regan Davidson, Aidan Reichert and Hope Booser. Front row, left to right, Salutatorians Kiley Lemly, Kennedy Jackson and Mikayla Hensley. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Jackson Center High School seniors relax before graduation ceremonies begin on Sunday, May 23.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_1096.jpg Jackson Center High School seniors relax before graduation ceremonies begin on Sunday, May 23. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

The Jackson Center class flower is the orange rose.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_1123-3-.jpg The Jackson Center class flower is the orange rose. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Kennedy Jackson, Salutatorian, addresses the audience during the Jackson Center High School graduation on Sunday, May 23.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_1159.jpg Kennedy Jackson, Salutatorian, addresses the audience during the Jackson Center High School graduation on Sunday, May 23. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Jackson Center senior, Aubrey Jackson, receives a congratulatory hug from her cousin Joel Jackson after the Jackson Center High School graduation on Sunday, May 23.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_1247.jpg Jackson Center senior, Aubrey Jackson, receives a congratulatory hug from her cousin Joel Jackson after the Jackson Center High School graduation on Sunday, May 23. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Valedictorian Aidan Reichert speaks to the assembly during the Jackson Center High School graduation on Sunday, May 23.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_1174.jpg Valedictorian Aidan Reichert speaks to the assembly during the Jackson Center High School graduation on Sunday, May 23. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Seth Brideweser receives his diploma during the Jackson Center High School graduation on Sunday, May 23.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_1228.jpg Seth Brideweser receives his diploma during the Jackson Center High School graduation on Sunday, May 23. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Members of the Jackson Center High School graduating class move their tassels right to left during the Jackson Center High School graduation on Sunday, May 23.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_1235.jpg Members of the Jackson Center High School graduating class move their tassels right to left during the Jackson Center High School graduation on Sunday, May 23. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

The Jackson Center High School graduates celebrate by tossing their hats in the air during the Jackson Center High School graduation on Sunday, May 23.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_1239.jpg The Jackson Center High School graduates celebrate by tossing their hats in the air during the Jackson Center High School graduation on Sunday, May 23. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

The Jackson Center senior class lines up in the hallway preparing to enter the auditorium for the 2021 graduation on Sunday, May 23.