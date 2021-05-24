Seniors Makenna Maurer and Emma Koenig select their flowers for the processional during the 2021 Botkins High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Alan Fullenkamp, left to right, Natalie Pitre, and Madison Wendel pose for pictures before commencement starts of the 2021 Botkins High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Valedictorians narrate the senior slide show during the 2021 Botkins High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Seniors receive special awards during the 2021 Botkins High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Averie Thorpe stands as she is recognized for her awards during the 2021 Botkins High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Board of Education Member Jason Wendel gives his daughter Madison Wendel a hug before her presents her diploma during the 2021 Botkins High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Seniors turn their tassels during the 2021 Botkins High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Senior members of choir sing during the 2021 Botkins High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Parents and family congratulate the senior class after the 2021 Botkins High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Seniors Madison Wendel and Jill Greve pose for one last selfie before the 2021 Botkins High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Senior members of choir sing during the 2021 Botkins High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.
Seniors Makenna Maurer and Emma Koenig select their flowers for the processional during the 2021 Botkins High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.
Alan Fullenkamp, left to right, Natalie Pitre, and Madison Wendel pose for pictures before commencement starts of the 2021 Botkins High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.
Valedictorians narrate the senior slide show during the 2021 Botkins High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.
Seniors receive special awards during the 2021 Botkins High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.
Averie Thorpe stands as she is recognized for her awards during the 2021 Botkins High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.
Board of Education Member Jason Wendel gives his daughter Madison Wendel a hug before her presents her diploma during the 2021 Botkins High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.
Seniors turn their tassels during the 2021 Botkins High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.
Senior members of choir sing during the 2021 Botkins High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.
Parents and family congratulate the senior class after the 2021 Botkins High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.
Seniors Madison Wendel and Jill Greve pose for one last selfie before the 2021 Botkins High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.