2021 Botkins High School graduation

Seniors Makenna Maurer and Emma Koenig select their flowers for the processional during the 2021 Botkins High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Alan Fullenkamp, left to right, Natalie Pitre, and Madison Wendel pose for pictures before commencement starts of the 2021 Botkins High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Valedictorians narrate the senior slide show during the 2021 Botkins High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Seniors receive special awards during the 2021 Botkins High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Averie Thorpe stands as she is recognized for her awards during the 2021 Botkins High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Board of Education Member Jason Wendel gives his daughter Madison Wendel a hug before her presents her diploma during the 2021 Botkins High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Seniors turn their tassels during the 2021 Botkins High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Senior members of choir sing during the 2021 Botkins High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Parents and family congratulate the senior class after the 2021 Botkins High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Seniors Madison Wendel and Jill Greve pose for one last selfie before the 2021 Botkins High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 23.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

