Davis announces candidacy for state representative

WEST LIBERTY – Republican and former Donald Trump administration presidential appointee Nick Davis announced on May 24 his candidacy for state representative.

Davis is the first declared candidate for the Republican nomination for the seat opening up due to term limits, which is currently held by Rep. Nino Vitale. The primary election is slated for May 3, 2022.

The 85th House District currently includes all of Champaign County, most of Logan County and the eastern portion of Shelby County. District lines are expected to change in 2022 due to redistricting.

“I am very excited to hopefully earn the opportunity to represent the people of this special part of Ohio,” Davis said. “Having grown up here in west-central Ohio and served President Trump, I understand the values, but also the challenges, of this area. Our community is centered around faith, family and friendship. We fight for what’s right, and we take care of each other.”

Davis said he hopes to focus on natural gas infrastructure in the area, making adoption for qualified families as easy and effective as possible, and providing more and better career technical education opportunities to students.

“As one of four adopted children in my family, adoption and being pro-life is the foundation of my family,” he said. “Every child should be guaranteed the right to life and have the opportunity to live a fulfilling life.”

Davis is a lifelong resident of Logan County and a graduate of West Liberty-Salem High School and Ohio Hi-Point Career Center. He graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in natural resource management.

As a Buckeye, he founded and led Students for Trump at Ohio State, growing it to be the largest pro-Trump student group in Ohio. He served for almost three years in Trump’s administration, traveling the country with Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and multiple Senate-confirmed cabinet members.

To learn more and to contribute, visit DavisForOhio.com.