Farmer’s Market opens May 29

SIDNEY — Downtown Sidney will once again be “the place to be” on Saturday mornings with the annual debut of The Great Sidney Farmer’s Market on Saturday, May 29, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Visitors of the weekly market will find a myriad of fresh fruit and vegetables from local farmers, homemade crafts and original art among the multitude of stands. Homemade jams and jellies are always a big hit as well as the abundance of available flowers and plants. Shoppers will also find homemade wax melts, crocheted items, soaps, silk flower arrangements, woven rugs. But the Farmer’s Market is more than just a place to shop, it is also a social spot to engage with others.

Sidney first began its downtown “market sales” providing the general public access to fresh foods and supporting local growers, bakers and crafters in June 1892. Since then, the market’s mission of improving the environment and building the community has continued to “link regional farmers, growers, and producers with consumers, putting fresh, wholesome, regionally sourced foods in the hands of those who most need and desire them.”

“We’re excited for this market season,” said Kristen Arnett, Sidney Alive administrative assistant, in an email. “Like last year, we’ll be posting the vendor map for the week on The Great Sidney Farmers Market Facebook page so patrons can plan their shopping lists. We encourage patrons to like and follow the market Facebook page for up to date information and we look forward to people coming and spending their mornings with us on the square!”

The longest participating farmer with the Farmer’s Market, for the past 30 years, Tom Brown, owner of Hilltop Harvest Farm, said they are a producer-only vendor. “’We grow it – you enjoy it’ is our motto. We are going on 30 years (at the Farmer’s Market). We only sell what we grow. Some others sell what they buy, because it may not be in season here yet, and I am OK with that. It takes a mix of things to offer people at the market.”

“We always offer the staples that we grow ourselves. We are starting the season with rhubarb and leaf lettuce, then in June, tomatoes. In July, it’s broccoli and green beans, and then we’ll have squash, zucchini and sweet corn. These are pretty much the staples that we always have back,” he said.

“This year is shaping to be a pretty active, as well, with lots of returning and new vendors,” Arnett said comparing this season to 2020. “We were able to go back to one space between vendors instead of two (as in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic) which is allowing us to accommodate more vendors. For our first day of the market, we have 37 vendors signed up to attend and we have a waiting list of vendors wishing to attend for the season and weekly!”

Vendors are responsible for individual insurance coverage as well as all licensing, taxes, certifications, inspections, liability and safety.

Interested potential vendors can find a list of operating rules and regulations, a registration form, the market map, health department rules on Sidney Alive’s website at https://sidneyalive.org/farmers-market/ or its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sidneyfarmersmarketoh.

Ken Bergman, left to right, of Russia, sells brussels sprouts to Gloria Dicke, of Sidney, and Nick Gerschutz, of Columbus, at The Great Sidney Farmer's Market's 2020 season opening day.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

