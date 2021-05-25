125 Years

May 25, 1896

Jasper Wade was elected fire chief by city council at its meeting last night. On the only ballot taken at the regular session of council, Wade received five votes to three for George Covil.

Previously 78 ballots had been taken by council in an effort to name a fire chief, and without success. At the meeting last night, council members tied four votes each for John Smith and John Steinle for assistant chief. The mayor cast the deciding vote for Steinle.

Reports from St. Marys indicate that “as time rolls on the people of St. Marys are becoming more and more infatuated with the electric railroad project. Since the meeting last week, people who have heretofore scoffed at the idea have become heartily in favor of it.

100 Years

May 25, 1921

Members of city council, meeting in an adjourned session last evening, approved a motion instructing the city solicitor to prepare a resolution for the issuance of $20,000 in bonds for a White Way lighting system. A representative of the aerial ladder truck company was present and explained the different styles of ladders and trucks to the council. No action was taken on this matter.

Wilson Kraft, Willard Heck, Henry Stockstill, Robert Potter, and Lester Butler motored to Evergreen lake last evening and enjoyed a swimming party. They were about the first swimmers this year to enjoy the lake.

75 Years

May 25, 1946

The first peace-time Memorial Day observance in four years is to be held all over the country. Sidney and other Shelby county communities have planned detailed programs to honor their war dead. The program in Sidney has been changed to 9 a.m. at the court house square.

Yesterday’s initial airshow and formal opening of the Sidney airport, west of the city on State Route 47, proved so successful that a second air show is being planned by Russell Folkerth, owner and operator of the airport. A crown estimated at 6,000 persons thronged the grounds and inspected the facilities.

50 years

May 25, 1971

Sidney will pay tribute Monday to the war dead with a parade, speeches and patriotic songs at the courthouse, at Graceland cemetery, and at the Miami River bridge at the south edge of town.

John Gattes, chaplain of the Americna Legion post here, is general chairman of the Memorial Day activities. Co-chairman are Leonard Curtis, Don Heintz, Don Clinehens, Jim Roberts, and Bill McClellan. Mike Clark, the postmaster at Maplewood and a Vietnam veteran, is grand marshall of the parade.

Richard Wiford, one of the founders of the Sidney YMCA Teen Center, was honored at the eighth annual Teen Center board banquet this week at Scot’s Inn at Piqua.

Wiford, who will retire as chairman of the Teen Center committee June 1, has worked with the center for eight years. Wiford was presented an inscribed desk set and a copy of the original Teen Center scrapbook at the banquet. His wife received roses.

Timothy J. Wesbecher, 25, was named today by City Manager Leo Nelson to fill a vacancy on the Sidney police department.

Wesbecher, who is married and has two children, is currently serving out a seven-year tour in the U.S. Air Force at Riverside, California. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Wesbecher of Dingman street.

25 Years

May 25, 1996

Sidney resident Emilie Campbell was named Outstanding Senior Citizen during the annual “Senior Citizens Day” luncheon held Tuesday at the Oaks Room of Shelby Oaks Golf Course.

Campbell was among several people honored by various groups at the luncheon, attended by 206 people. Shelby County Commissioners and the City of Sidney were honored with Community Service awards for support of activities that affect senior citizens.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

