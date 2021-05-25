Memorial Day events scheduled

HOUSTON — Local memorial day services will begin in the Shelby County community on Sunday, May 30, with a service held at Houston Cemetery beginning at 10:15 a.m.

Fort Loramie American Legion Post 355 Honor Guard and Pastor Kris Geise from the Houston Congregational Christian Church will be present to conduct the services.

All are welcome to attend.

Ground decorations are permitted one week before Memorial Day and two weeks after Memorial Day. Saddle and attached vases are permitted year round. Remove ground decorations after this time to permit caretakers to mow grass. Cemetery hours are from dawn until dusk. Contact Dan Millhouse, cemetery sexton, regarding any cemetery inquiries at 937-726-8503.

Sunday ceremonies

• Anna Historical Society will have a military display from 1 to 4 p.m. at 112 W. Main St. Eagle Scout Joey Bruns, who had military banners made for the town that will be on display, will also be at the historical society building.

• Services will be conducted at Glen Cemetery at 2 p.m. An honor guard will be present.

Monday ceremonies

• Memorial Day services at the Shelby County Courthouse will begin at 9 a.m. Monday with Master of Ceremonies Rick Lunsford of Sidney American Legion Post 217.

Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst and Shelby County Commissioners Julie Ehemann, Tony Bornhorst and Robert Guillozet will welcome attendees. Lehman Catholic Students Carianne Rindler, Pyper Sharkins, John VanSkiver and Max Schmiesing will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and Mark Jordan of American Legion Post 217 will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

Duane Mullen of American Legion Post 217 will offer an opening prayer. Bill Ross from American Legion Post 217 will read General Logan’s Orders, and Kathy Hayes from American Legion Post 217 will be the guest speaker.

Cecil Steele and Keith McLain of American Legion Post 217, Sons of the Legion and Legion Auxiliary will lead the laying of wreaths, and the Sidney Veterans Association combined color guard under the direction of American Legion Post 217 will offer a rifle salute and the playing of Taps.

Services then will proceed to Graceland Cemetery where Lunsford will give the call to order.

Lehman Catholic students Carianne Rindler, Pyper Sharkins, John VanSkiver and Max Schmiesing will sing the national anthem at Graceland Cemetery, and Mullen will lead the opening prayer. Jordan will read Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address.

The presentation of flowers and wreaths will be led by American Legion Post 217, Auxiliary & Sons; Shelby County 40 & 8 Voiture 984; DAV Chapter 48 & Auxiliary; Western Ohio Marine Corps League; Gold Star Mothers; and VFW Post 4239 & Auxiliary.

Under the direction of American Legion Post 217, the Sidney Veterans Association combined color guard will offer a rifle salute and the playing of Taps. Mullen will offer a benediction, and Lunsford will dismiss the attendees.

• Heiland American Legion Post 446 will be holding their Memorial Day Service beginning 10 a.m. at the Botkins Jr. High School Gymnasium.

The Rev. Sean Wilson, pastor of Petersburg Parishes, will be presenting the invocation and benediction. Due to health orders and the pandemic, there will not be a guest speaker.

Late members Bill Wells, Thomas Seigle, Mark Buehler and Gene “Eddie” Billing will be honored at the service.

• Shelby Memory Gardens will hold memorial service at 11 a.m. with prayer, praise, scripture and personal remembrances. The public is welcome to attend.

• Pearl Cemetery in Franklin Township will have Memorial Day services at noon.

Army 1965-71 Ted Hook, of Sidney, salutes the U.S. flag during the singing of the National Anthem by Fairlawn High School Sophomore Caroline Scott on the courtsquare Monday, May 27, 2019. Memorial Day services were held on the courtsquare and then at Graceland Cemetery. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_4920.jpg Army 1965-71 Ted Hook, of Sidney, salutes the U.S. flag during the singing of the National Anthem by Fairlawn High School Sophomore Caroline Scott on the courtsquare Monday, May 27, 2019. Memorial Day services were held on the courtsquare and then at Graceland Cemetery.

By Blythe Alspaugh balspaugh@aimmediamidwest.com

