Buckeye Farm Antiques show returns with more to see and do

SIDNEY – After last year’s event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Buckeye Farm Antiques’ show is returning during the Memorial Day weekend with more featured tractors and more to do.

The 32nd annual Buckeye Farm Antiques show is scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, 655 S. Highland Ave., Sidney. Opening ceremonies occur at approximately 9 a.m. each morning.

Featured this weekend will be numerous tractors including Ford, Fordson, Massey Ferguson, Ferguson, Wallis and Canadian made gas engines.

Featured events include a crafts and flea market, a parts area, primitive crafts, wood sculptures, a shingle mill, a blacksmith and a garage sale.

New this year will be a food truck rally, which is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Saturday. The food trucks will be in addition to food vendors who have traditionally been at the show, board member Steve Naseman said, as a way to appeal to more people.

“We’ve got to get the different flavors out there,” Naseman said of providing more attractions for guests.

Also new this year, Ohio State Antique Tractor Pullers Association will host a sanctioned tractor pull, the Don Zink Memorial Tractor Pull. Weigh-ins are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Saturday for the tractor pull, which is sponsored by Cargill.

And from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday there will be a car, truck and motorcycle show.

“We hope everybody comes, and we hope they have a good time,” board member Esther Gaier said.

Naseman hopes for a good turnout this year and said Buckeye Farm Antiques has increased its advertising to reach more people, advertising into Michigan for the first time.

Admission for the Buckeye Farm Antiques show is $5 per day with children 12 and younger admitted for free.

Parking is available at Emerson Primary School and Sidney High School.

Camping, which starts Wednesday, is available. A maintenance fee is required for campers.

Golf carts are welcome with proof of insurance and a $5 fee.

For more information, visit https://buckeyefarmantiques.com/ or call 937-726-2485.

Massey Ferguson will be one of the featured tractor brands at the 32nd annual Buckeye Farm Antiques show this upcoming weekend at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. Fordson will be one of the featured tractor brands at the 32nd annual Buckeye Farm Antiques show this upcoming weekend at the Shelby County Fairgrounds.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

