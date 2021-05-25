Community calendar

THURSDAY, MAY 27

• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306.

• The Writer’s Club meeting at the Piqua Public Library has been postponed due to state health orders.

• The Nar-Anon at the Piqua Public Library has been postponed due to state health orders.

FRIDAY, MAY 28

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. Sidney. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Friday Night Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed due to state health orders. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

SATURDAY, MAY 29

• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Sidney Woman of Hope group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed due to state health orders. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

MONDAY, MAY 31

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. Sidney. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed due to state health orders. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Rediscovering Joy: A Support Group for Widows and Widowers of all ages will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Preferred Insurance Center’s Meeting Room located at 809 W. Main St., Coldwater. For more information, please call or text Judy at 419-733-5629 or Mary at 419-678-8830, or email rediscoveringjoy@yahoo.com.

TUESDAY, JUNE 1

• Sidney group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed due to state health orders. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2

• Sit ‘N Stitch at the Piqua Public Library has been postponed due to state health orders.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. Sidney. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed due to state health orders. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.