Community blood drives to be held week of May 31

SIDNEY — Two blood drives will be held in the community the week of May 31.

The Jackson Center Sons of American Legion community blood drive Tuesday, June 1 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at American Legion Scherer Post 493, 627 E. College St., Jackson Center.

The Sidney Apostolic Temple community blood drive Thursday, June 3 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 210 S. Pomeroy Ave., Sidney.

Appointments for blood drives must be made at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors also are asked to bring their CBC donor ID card.

Donors must be at least 17 years of age, or 16 years old with parental consent, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically.

Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1-800-388-GIVE.