Bach to Basics students perform in National Piano Playing Auditions

BELLEFONTAINE — Two students of the Bach to Basics Piano Studio presented their first performances with the National Piano Playing Auditions, National Guild of Piano Teachers, Austin, Texas.

The performances were held in Bellefontaine on April 27.

Elise Bell, 17, of Sidney, and Adeline Heath, 14, of West Alexandria, each presented programs and received high marks.

The judge commented on Adeline’s performance as being “very meticulous; you pay attention to detail. Your dynamics are excellent. Bravo!”

On Elise’s performance, the judge said that “you have a marvelous gift, amazing technique and artistry. Bravo!”

Bell and Adeline are students of Sharon Geissler.