East Court Street fire under investigation

SIDNEY — The cause of a Tuesday morning structure fire on East Court Street is under investigation by the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services Fire Investigation Unit.

The Sidney Fire Department (SFD) was dispatched to a structure fire at 911 E. Court St. at 5:48 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25. According to a press release from SFD, while en-route to the scene, Sidney Police officers on scene advised there was a heavy volume of fire in the attic of the structure. Upon arrival, Fire Lt. Bryan Ramge confirmed the police officers report and advised the two-story, single-family residence had a well involved fire burning in the attic and that crews would be performing search and fire attack.

A box alarm was struck to recall all off-duty Sidney personnel. Crews deployed multiple fire hoses and an aerial ladder to battle the attic fire.

The occupants had evacuated the structure prior to the arrival of fire personnel.

Crews brought the fire under control within an hour of arrival and remained on scene to perform overhaul operations and investigation details.

DP&L and Vectren were brought to the scene to control utilities.

Mutual aid was received from Anna and Lockington Fire Departments and Anna Rescue at the fire scene. Two medical calls were received during the incident. Fort Loramie EMS provided mutual aid to one and Sidney crews were able to handle the other. Additionally, the Sidney/Shelby County Salvation Army provided Emergency Disaster Services including hot coffee and food for the first responders.

The loss to the residence, owned by David and Patricia Raymond, is estimated at $100,000 to the structure,and $30,000 to the contents.

The American Red Cross is working to determine the post-fire needs of the occupants.