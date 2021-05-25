NTVs to be permitted on Sidney streets

SIDNEY — Legislation on the use of non-traditional vehicles (NTVs) on city streets was adopted by the Sidney City Council at its teleconference meeting Monday night.

The ordinance was unanimously passed after weeks of deliberation on the issue about the legal use of NTVs on Sidney roadways. Council member Steven Klingler was absent Monday and his absence was excused by council.

The following are required for NTVs: two headlights, two rear taillights, adequate brakes, a muffler system, a state-issued license plate, a light to illuminate the license plate, at least one working brake light, a working horn, a windshield, a rear-view mirror, working turn signals, an emergency brake, and a seat belt for each occupant of the vehicle.

The ordinance also contained the following additional provisions for NTVs on roadways:

• Permitted to operate only on roadways having a speed limit of 35 mph or less;

• Prohibited from operating on interstate highways, state highways or limited access highways;

• Not generally be permitted to operate on Campbell Road; Court Street; Fair Road; Fourth Avenue; the 900 block of North Main Avenue, southward; Michigan Street; North Street; Ohio Avenue; Riverside Drive; Russell Road, west of 402 E. Russell Road; St. Marys Avenue; Vandemark Road; and Wapakoneta Avenue.

• Permitted to legally cross any of the excluded roadways.

The legislation stated operators must: have a valid driver’s license, comply with safety equipment rules, maintain proof of financial responsibility for vehicles, obey all traffic rules and regulations, and cannot transport a child younger than 8 years old and less than 4 feet 9 inches tall.

The ordinance also contained an exemption for the operation of use when the vehicle “is actively and directly being used and operated for a recognized governmental, commercial or industrial purpose.”

Council member Jenny VanMatre asked for confirmation that mobility devices for disabled people were not included in this ordinance because their devices were different and not considered one of the NTVs in the ordinance. Law Director Jeff Amick told her she was correct.

Mayor Mike Barhorst shared concerns he heard again from Ad Hoc Committee Chairman Randy Rose prior to the meeting about his concern with the 4 feet 9 inches tall requirement. Rose told Barhorst it could eliminate some older children from being able to ride in NTVs.

When Barhorst asked if any member was interested in removing the 4 feet 9 inches tall requirement, members remained silent. Council members then voted to adopt the legislation as drafted.

The ordinance will go into effect legalizing the use of NTVs on Sidney city streets two weeks after the Monday night meeting. Barhorst noted City Council would revisit the ordinance after a period of time to determine if any changes should be made.

In other business, after brief discussions, council voted to cancel the July 5, 2021, workshop meeting, as nothing is on the agenda. Also, the liquor permit requests of Pro Nails LLC, at 2284 Michigan St. for a new D2 permit, and for the annual liquor permit renewals were met with silence after members briefly discussed the permits. The police department did background checks on the applicants and found no reason for the city to oppose the permits. City Council’s silence indicates the applicants have no opposition to moving forward with obtaining permits.

In final business, City Council went into an executive session to consider possible investment or expenditure of public funds to be made in connection with an economic development project. Council also held a special meeting immediately prior the regular meeting Monday to hold an executive session to discuss the employment of a public employee/official. No action was taken by council members after they emerged from either session.

By Sheryl Roadcap

