125 Years

May 26, 1896

In addition to the transportation facilities provided by the electric railroad, there will be other benefits. There will be four power stations, to wit: At Sidney, Loramies, St. Marys and Wapakoneta. These will be built with a view of furnishing power along the line and also for street railways in Sidney, St. Marys and Wapakoneta. They can also furnish electricity for both light and power for machinery in all the towns.

———

Officials of the C.H. & D. railroad were in Sidney today conferring the county commissioners and auditor relative to putting a bridge across the Big Four railroad at the foot of Oak avenue, leading to the C.H. & D. depot and grading the hill near the depot.

100 Years

May 26, 1921

The name of Mrs. Hudson Gartley has been suggested as a candidate for the Democratic nomination for city auditor. She has been considering the matter for several days and today announced that she would be a candidate for the nomination. This is the first announcement of a woman for a city office in Sidney. Mrs. Gartley, however, has served on the school board.

———

C.E. Wilson and H.W. Eisenhut, in an Oldsmobile truck, which has been fitted up with a Delco Light system, a water system, vacuum sweeper and power stand are making a tour of the county this week as a demonstration of what can be done with the lighting system on the farm.

75 Years

May 26, 1946

Mail service was completely disrupted and curtailed as a result of the railroad strike with the Sidney post office more like a morgue than a busy hive of activity this morning, postal officials said. The last mail train through was the Baltimore and Ohio last night at 6:46 p.m. Sidney now has only two routes by truck, one north and south from Lima to Dayton and back, with the other east and west from Bellefontaine to Union City and back.

———

Two junior students at Holy Angels High school were recovering from injuries suffered yesterday noon when the car in which they were riding overturned on the Children’s Home road north of the McCloskey school. Under treatment at the hospital are Jane Raterman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jerome Raterman, Bon Air drive, and Rita Staley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H.P. Staley, 839 South Ohio avenue.

_________________________________________________________

The Dayton Power and Light Co., will become an independent company within a short time as a result of the action yesterday by the Securities and Exchange Commission ordering the Columbia Gas and Electric company to sell all the common stock of the Dayton utility it holds.

50 Years

May 26, 1971

One of eight Bowling Green State University coeds, Miss Mary Kingseed, has been initiated into the Angel Flight, the women’s auxiliary of the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps.

She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Kingseed, R.R. 1, Piqua. A graduate of Holy Angels High School, Miss Kingseed is a sophomore at the university where she is majoring in English.

———

Donald O. Huelsmeyer and James P. Schmerge, both of R.R. 1, Botkins, have joined the junior membership ranks of Holstein-Friesian Association of America.

To qualify, member candidates must be under 21 years of age and have successfully completed one year’s work in a 4-H or vocational agriculture dairy project. Individual ownership of at least one registered Holstien is also required.

25 Years

May 26, 1996

CINCINNATI (AP) – Ohio Gov. George Voinovich is being fined $1,500 for angrily defying a “no-fly” order imposed during President Clinton’s visit to Columbus in October, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported in a story prepared for today’s edition. The Federal Aviation Administration announced the fine Friday, saying that the governor’s actions were “careless so as to endanger the life or property of another.” The newspaper used the Freedom of Information Act to obtain transcripts of the governor’s conversations during the incident.

At one point, Voinovich ordered his pilot to take off and challenged the Secret Service to “shoot us down,” the newspaper said.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

