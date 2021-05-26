Piqua Arts Council’s Home Grown Arts series features local artist Christian Starrett

PIQUA — The Piqua Arts Council and the Indian Nation Station have produced 11 short films in their Home Grown Art Series.

These short documentaries promote the fact that art is everywhere, and there are opportunities that the Miami County and surrounding areas provide for all artists. In the series of videos with the areas’ very own Home Grown Artists, testimonials of success, fulfillment and appreciation will be expressed by these artists.

The artists range from musicians, to photographers, to designers, to performers and beyond, as well as differing in age. Virtual testimonials with these artists are being hosted twice a month on the Piqua Arts Council’s Facebook & Youtube page.

The fourth documentary in the Home Grown Arts series premieres Thursday, May 27, at 6 p.m., featuring Christian Starrett.

Starrett is a graduate of Piqua High School and Edison State Community College. He then went on to study Commercial Guitar, emphasizing in Music Business at Belmont University, and will graduate in 2023. He is currently a guitarist for Cole Ritter and The Night Owls, a Nashville based band playing music that harkens back to the classic sounds of Blues, Rockabilly, Country, and Jazz. He is also a saxophonist and guitarist for Cadillac Sam and The Syndicate, a funky gumbo of sweet bluesy originals and house rockin’ covers.

Other artists in the Home Grown Arts series will include Darby Bubp, Mike Underwood, Mike Wendeln, Bobbie DeBrito, Dan Rosenbaum, Mike Houser, and ending with ReFlektion on Sept. 9. These testimonial videos will premiere at 6 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday throughout the months of April, May, June, July, August and September.

More information, including the full schedule, can be found on the Piqua Arts Council’s webpage at www.PiquaArtsCouncil.org/home-grown-arts.

The Home Grown Arts series are sponsored by Neil’s A. & Ruth Lundgard Foundation