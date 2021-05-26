Houston Community Association seeks volunteers for Houston Classics Festival

HOUSTON — The Houston Classic Festival will be held in the parking lot behind the Hardin-Houston School building on June 19.

The Community Association will have a food booth available, and volunteers are needed to help set up and sell sandwiches. Houston High School students planning to attend college in 2022 could be awarded a scholarship by working shifts at the festival.

Other food vendors will also be present, as well as activities for children and live entertainment. More information will come in June.

The Shelby County Fair will be held July 25 through the 31 and the food booth is in need of volunteers, as well as someone to chair the booth. Booth chair is a paid position. Anyone interested in planning, organizing, purchasing food items and overall handling of the food booth is asked to attend the June 2 meeting that will be held at 7 p.m.

A craft show will be held at the building on Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Phil Cozad is the head of the craft show and all vendors interested in participating in the show can contact him for more information. The goal is to have the entire craft show outside in the parking lot.

More trustees are needed. Anyone interested in becoming a trustee is asked to attend the June 2 meeting. The trustee position is a three-year term and comes with a free membership during a term as well as one free building rental each year of a term.

For rentals, contact 937-419-4197.

The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. June 2 and is open to the public. Membership dues are still being accepted and reduced rates on the hall are available to members who keep their dues current. Lifetime rates are also available, and the cost is based on the age of the oldest person in the household. Dues can be mailed to HCA, P.O. Box 368, Houston, OH 45333.