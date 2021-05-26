‘Drive Sober’ for Memorial Day weekend

COLUMBUS – During the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be highly visible on Ohio’s roadways promoting traffic safety. As motorists travel this weekend, troopers are reminding drivers to utilize their safety belts and to be responsible by designating a sober driver. The effort begins May 28 and will continue through May 31.

Last year in Ohio, 20 fatal crashes killed 20 people during the Memorial Day weekend. Of those fatalities, 10 were OVI-related and four were unbelted. The Patrol made 417 impaired driving arrests during last year’s holiday weekend.

“Buckling up and driving sober are essential to ensuring your safety and the safety of your family and others,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “We encourage drivers to make responsible decisions this holiday weekend and every day.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 47 percent of occupants involved in fatal crashes nationwide in 2019 were not restrained.

“As friends and family come together for cookouts, we want all motorists to plan ahead and designate a sober driver before they begin celebrating,” said Col. Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “Including alcohol in your gatherings and celebrations makes it potentially dangerous for all motorists on Ohio’s roadways.”

In addition to the Memorial Day reporting period, the Patrol is continuing the 6-State Trooper Project focusing on the use of safety belts. This high-visibility effort includes the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police and the Patrol. The initiative began May 24 and will continue through May 31.

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.

Residents can help contribute to a safer Ohio by calling #677 to report drug activity and dangerous or impaired drivers.