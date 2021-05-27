Hayner Center to host artist reception

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to invite the public to an artist reception on Sunday, June 6 th from 2 to 4 p.m.

Artists Kay Selke and Jennifer Rosengarten currently have their artwork on display at the Hayner Center. The exhibit, “A Transformative Journey: Paintings and Drawings Exploring the Relationship Between Student and Teacher – Kay Selke & Jennifer Rosengarten” will be on display through June 20. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public..

“A Transformative Journey” is an exhibit that celebrates the metamorphosis that comes with artists learning from one another. In this instance, Selke is the student learning from the teacher, Rosengarten.

After earning a BFA from Wright State University, Rosengarten attended the Artist Residency Program at Vermont Studio School where she studied with Bernard Chaet and Wolf Kahn. She earned a Master’s degree in painting from Boston University. Upon completion of her MFA, she was awarded the prestigious Esther B. Kahn Career Entry Award. Rosengarten’s work has been shown in galleries across the United States.

“I respond intuitively to the fleeting qualities of natural subjects,” says the artist, “until the painting reveals shifting glimpses of form, light and space,” Rosengarten said.

Selke grew up in the Dayton area and won a scholarship to the Dayton Art Institute, where she studied fine art under some of the greatest Dayton artists. She began her career as a freelance artist and designer, working with the studios/agencies in the surrounding area. In 2001, she moved to Austin, Texas where she served as Creative Director for one of the major publishers who developed programs for the K-12 educational market. Selke retired in 2016 having won many awards for the programs, covers and interior designs she created. She moved back to the Dayton area to be close to her family, which has provided the opportunity to devote time to painting and learning.

According to Selke, “A lot of people think creativity is a gift and while I believe it’s true to an extent, I think it’s as much of a practice more than anything … something you cultivate.”

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. Hours of operation are 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.