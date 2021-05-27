United Way approves $916,285 in allocations

SIDNEY — President Scott Barr reports the Shelby County United Way recently completed the annual partner agency allocation process in March and April. Six allocation teams consisting of over 42 people including board members, company, and community volunteers conducted agency reviews.

The teams were comprised of the following Impact Areas: Enriching the Lives of Seniors, Investing in Youth & Children, Promoting Health & Well Being, Caring for People in Crisis, Strengthening Families & Individuals, and Community-Wide Initiatives.

Barr states, “The allocation process provides accountability and ensures the community’s dollars are impacting Shelby County’s greatest needs. We leverage the experience and skill set of our board of directors and community volunteers to evaluate and make recommendations to our partners. In addition to the 21 member board of directors, this year’s Community Volunteers were Connie Barhorst, Air Handling Equipment; Doug Borchers, Superior Aluminum; Ed Borchers, retired Superior Aluminum; John Bertsch, Detailed Machining; Julia Barker, Community Insurance Group; Shirae Reeves, US Bank; Jackie Davis, Mutual Federal; Amanda Card, Lochard Inc.; Alex Lochard, Lochard Inc.; Joe Lehmann, NK Parts; Sherry Burden, Schwann’s; Nathan Barhorst, Ratermann Insurance Agency; Mickey Hamer, Cargill; Cameron Eisenhart, Sidney Body CarStar; Chad Geuy, Shaffer Manufacturing; Eric Noble, Mutual Federal; Lenora Randolph, Wilson Health; Angie Ross, Ferguson Construction; Jana Potts, former United Way employee; and Jami Young, Electro Controls.

The Board of Trustees approved the recommended agency allocations during their May Board Meeting. The agencies’ awards are: CASA/GAL 20,000; SafeHaven 18,000; Clear Creek Farms 40,000; Compassionate Care 75,000; Victim Services 25,000; Samaritan Works 60,000; Emergency Housing & Utilities 18,000; Day Break Adult Day Services 2,785; Alpha Community Center 47,500; American Red Cross 7,500; Big Brothers Big Sisters 55,000; Catholic Social Services Counseling 30,000; Imagination Library 7,500; Miami Valley Council Boy Scouts 30,000; New Choices 55,000; Rehabilitation Center 20,000; Workforce Partnership Career Coach 15,000; Senior Center Sidney/Shelby Co 45,000; Shelby Co ESC Opportunity School 13,000; Shelby County ARC 14,000; Sidney/Shelby Co YMCA Childcare 93,000; Catholic Social Services Senior Health 40,000; Wilma Valentine CLC 70,000; Agape Distribution 40,000; Special Project Grants 30,000; Sheriff’s Star House 35,000; 211 6000; and Student United Way 10,000

Total allocations were 916,285.

