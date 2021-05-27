Carousel parade seeks participants

BOTKINS — The Botkins Carousel Parade Committee would like to invite community members to the 2021 Parade. The parade will begin promptly at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021. The announcers’ stand will be located directly in front of the Botkins Swimming Pool. The parade will start on the corner of East State Street and Robinhood Drive (by the Botkins Sunoco Station).

The theme for this year’s parade is Masquerade.

The co-grand marshals will be The 2020 Carousel pageant contestants and escorts and the Botkins basketball state champions players and coaches.

If anyone would like to be a participant in the parade, go to www.botkinscarousel.com for an entry form or call Brooke Frilling, 850-287-6946, or Keith Buehler, 937-693-7742.