Rezoning request fails by 3-3 vote

SIDNEY — A rezoning request of two parcels of land on the west side of Wilson Avenue, from a R-1, single family residence, to a B-2, community business district, failed during the Monday evening Sidney City Council teleconference meeting.

The request of Douglas Daniels, on the behalf of James Weiler, et al, for the rezoning of the land on the west side of Wilson Avenue between Michigan and Grove Streets failed with a 3 to 3 vote. Vice Mayor Mardie Milligan, and Council members Jenny VanMatre and Darryl Thurber voted no. Milligan and VanMatre expressed concern for neighbors since the intended purpose for the property is unknown. Council member Steven Klinger was absent Monday.

Community Development Director Barbara Dulworth said the lots had previously been developed as one single family dwelling, which has now been demolished. A detached garage is currently the only structure on the subject property.

While no use has been identified, she said, the intent of the rezoning is to align the two subject parcels with the B-2 zoning of the two parcels to the south, which are also owned by James Weiler, et al. The purpose is to have a property, comprised of the four parcels, with a single zoning designation that is large enough, at approximately 0.6 acres, to be development as a commercial use.

This property is located in Policy Area No. 5, Dulworth said. Recommendations of the city of Sidney Comprehensive Plan for this policy area include the development and redevelopment of properties and support commercial uses along and adjacent to Michigan Street. The proposed zoning would be in compliance with the recommendations of the comprehensive plan, she noted.

During a call for member comments, VanMatre said, after looking at the lot, she could tell it would be big enough for a very loud and high volume traffic enterprise to could go in there and it would not be appropriate on that street with the neighboring houses.

Milligan conveyed a concern she heard from a neighboring property owner about what could go in on that lot if rezoned. The resident was concerned about potential traffic. Milligan shared the concerned about what might develop there.

Mayor Mike Barhorst said he also received calls from concerned citizens. He asked Dulworth again if there was yet any idea as to what may develop there. She said not at this time. Law Director Jeff Amick, when asked, said the city could not tell a property owner what to do if they are in accordance with what is permitted according to the zoning code.

Then, when the issue went up for a vote, it failed. Barhorst noted the applicant may bring the request back to council in the future when there is full quorum if they choose.

In other business, the following comments were added at the end of the meeting:

• Council member Steve Wagner received a call from a Fair Road resident complaining about cars lined up to pick up students from Sidney Middle School. He was told vehicles are blocking driveways and are parked on both sides of the street and in the alley. Wagner said it could be a safety hazard if an emergency vehicle needed access. He asked for direction from council on how to handle it. The issue will return to council for further consideration.

•Barhorst invited council members to join him at the Shelby County Courthouse and then the cemetery on May 31 for the Memorial Day ceremony. He also invited members to a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 2 at Amelio’s Pizzeria.

• Public Works Director Jon Crusey said the plans for Sidney Airport improvements are coming along.

• Police Chief Will Balling said the police department will begin having meetings with members of the community about how they can improve service.

• Parks and Recreation Director Duane Gaier informed council there was a lot of volunteer community service within the parks over the previous weekend.

• City Manager Mark Cundiff reminded all city offices will be closed on Monday, May 31, in observation of Memorial Day. Trash pick up will be delayed by a day all week.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.