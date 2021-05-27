Search warrant net arrest

SIDNEY — A narcotics search warrant executed by the Sidney Police Department (SPD) resulted in the arrest of a Sidney man and the confiscation of drugs, counterfeit cash, and drug paraphernalia Thursday morning.

According to Sidney Police Capt. Jerry A. Tangeman’s press release, on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., SPD executed a narcotics search warrant at 301 E. Robinwood St. in Sidney. The initial entry and securing of the location had to be accomplished by utilizing the services of the Sidney-Piqua Tactical Response Team (TRT). The TRT was used because the residence was deemed a high risk to officer’s safety.

Recovered during the search were were meth, fentanyl, counterfeit cash, and drug paraphernalia.

As a result of the search warrant, Stephen Hall, 41, 301 E. Robinwood St. was arrested and is incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail. He is charged with one count of possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; counterfeiting of money, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony

This warrant execution is a continuing effort by SPD to combat drug abuse and drug trafficking in Sidney. Information resulting in this warrant was derived in part from concerned citizens.

Anyone with any information about drug activity is asked to contact the SPD at 937-498-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).