Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-1:24 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies took a vandalism report at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-1:13 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 9000 block of state Route 47 in Sidney.

WEDNESDAY

-7:30 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 1200 block of Campbell Road in Sidney.

-6:09 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 5800 block of Houston Road.

-6 p.m.: threats or harassment. Threats or harassment was reported in the 16000 block of Heiland Kies Road.

Village log

THURSDAY

-10:35 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at South Main Street at state Route 47 in Botkins.

WEDNESDAY

-11:16 a.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 10000 block of Hilgefort Road in Fort Loramie.

THURSDAY

-11:27 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 13000 block of Meranda Road in Anna.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-10:48 a.m.: field fire. Firefighters responded to a field fire in the 11000 block of Friemering Road in Fort Loramie.

-6:44 a.m.: crash with injuries. A crash was reported in the 17000 block of state Route 119 in Anna.

WEDNESDAY

-5 to 6:30 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

