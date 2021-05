Police log

WEDNESDAY

-10:11 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported stolen in the 1300 block of Dartmouth Street.

-5:53 p.m.: criminal damaging. Sarah Beth King, 41, of Sidney, was arrested on criminal damaging and criminal trespassing charges. after a a person was reported as trespassing in the basement of a residence in the 400 block of North Miami Avenue. Also a door latch was reported damaged. The damage is set at $20.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.