Holy Angels Catholic School graduation

The Holy Angels 8th grade class of 2021 is applauded as it faces the audience at the end of its graduation ceremony on Tuesday, May 25.

Jeremiah LaForme, right, gets his diploma and a handshake from Rev. Jarred Kohn during the Holy Angels 8th grade graduation ceremony on Tuesday, May 25.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_7645.jpg Jeremiah LaForme, right, gets his diploma and a handshake from Rev. Jarred Kohn during the Holy Angels 8th grade graduation ceremony on Tuesday, May 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Alexander Lundy, right, walks past Carrie O’Leary on his way to get his diploma during the Holy Angels 8th grade graduation ceremony on Tuesday, May 25.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_7649.jpg Alexander Lundy, right, walks past Carrie O’Leary on his way to get his diploma during the Holy Angels 8th grade graduation ceremony on Tuesday, May 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Anya Kolb holds up her Holy Angels 8th grade diploma as her mom, Christina Bretney, takes a photo after Kolb’s graduation ceremony on Tuesday, May 25. Anya is also the daughter of Kurt Kolb.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_7722.jpg Anya Kolb holds up her Holy Angels 8th grade diploma as her mom, Christina Bretney, takes a photo after Kolb’s graduation ceremony on Tuesday, May 25. Anya is also the daughter of Kurt Kolb. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Layla Platfoot walks off with one of the hand painted flower pots that each student received during the Holy Angels 8th grade graduation ceremony on Tuesday, May 25.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_7699.jpg Layla Platfoot walks off with one of the hand painted flower pots that each student received during the Holy Angels 8th grade graduation ceremony on Tuesday, May 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

The Holy Angels 8th grade class of 2021 is applauded as it faces the audience at the end of its graduation ceremony on Tuesday, May 25.