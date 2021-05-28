125 Years

May 28, 1896

Roy Redinbo goes to Cleveland Thursday where he is entered for a 25-mile bicycle road race which will take place there on Friday.

———

Bernard, the little two-year-old-son of Henry Albers, had a narrow escape from drowning yesterday. He was playing in the kitchen and while his mother’s back was turned, in some manner he got head first into an eight-gallon crock of water that was on the floor. A little girl coming from another room discovered his feet sticking out from the crock. When taken out, he was black and blue and it was with some difficulty that he was revived.

100 Years

May 28, 1921

The large barn on South Miami avenue, to the rear of the Ed. J. Wagner resident and owned by Mrs. Jennie Fitzgerald, was heavily damaged by fire. The blaze had gained considerable headway when it was observed about 8:30 a.m. The building was rented by J.H. Mills as a feed barn, and a horse used in the transfer of mail from the post office to the depots burned to death.

———

Sometime last night all the geraniums and other plants belonging to the occupants of the Reddish flats on North street were dug up and stolen. Police said this morning they believe they know the guilty parties and arrests are expected to follow.

75 Years

May 28, 1946

The city of Sidney will operate the Miller Swimming pool, southeast of the city, this summer under the direction of the city recreation commission, following unanimous approval by city council of the program at its regular meeting last evening. Council members formally approved a resolution authorizing leasing of the pool for one year for $500.

———

To increase service to the public, Ralph Given, owner of the City Bus Service today, announced a change of operation, providing half-hour service over routes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and hourly service from 7 to 11 p.m. He noted that this was on a 60-day trial basis and permanency depends upon cooperation of the public.

———

Holding their first reunion in four years, members of the alumni of Anna High school elected the following officers when they met Saturday evening in the school auditorium: Norman Elsass, president; Ralph Boyers, vice president; Velma Billing, secretary; and Virginia Billing, treasurer.

50 Years

May 28, 1971

Shelby County voters will probably be asked to approve a bond issue in November to help pay the cost of constructing a major addition – virtually a new hospital – at the present Wilson Memorial Hospital site in Sidney.

The decision to stay with the present 11-plus acre tract on Michigan street was firmed up at a meeting of the hospital building commission, Wednesday night.

Warren Loy., a member of the Wilson Memorial Hospital board and the building commission, reported last night that the hospital board has endorsed the Michigan street site.

———

Joel Gruebmeyer garnered a 3945-18 to lead Valley City Junior riflemen in their weekly session at the Valley City Rifle range on Wednesday evening.

25 Years

May 28, 1996

Jerry Tangeman has been named the 1996 Officer of the Year at the Sidney Police Department and Pamela S. Goins has been chosen as the 1996 Dispatcher of the Year.

Their selection is based on job performance, enthusiasm and dedication to duty.

They were picked during National Police Week the week of May 15. Sidney Police Chief Steven Wearly said the department will annually recognize an officer and dispatcher of the year.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

