Minster man sentenced to 8 years in prison

SIDNEY – A Minster man, who pleaded guilty to eight counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, was sentenced to eight years in prison in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Judge James F. Stevenson sentenced Kenneth D. Marker, 25, of Minster, to 12 months in prison on each charge, all of which are fourth degree felonies. Marker will serve the terms consecutively, meaning one after another, for a total of 96 months in prison.

As part of a plea deal, 11 other charges of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, each a fourth degree felony, were dismissed.

Marker reportedly downloaded and possessed obscene material involving minors on Feb. 3.

After his release from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Marker will be required to serve five years of post release control. He also was ordered to pay court costs.

He will be labeled a Tier II sex offender, meaning he will be required to register his address every 180 days for 25 years.

In other actions:

• John A. Walker Jr., 31, of Dayton, was sentenced to 23 months in prison on an amended charge of failure to register, a fourth degree felony, and an amended charge of attempted failure to appear, a fifth degree felony.

Walker was sentenced to 17 months in prison on the failure to register charge. He was granted credit for 10 days served in jail on that charge.

He previously was charged with a third degree felony count of failure to register but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge March 25.

Walker failed to register his address with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office within three days of entering the county. He was required to notify the Sheriff’s Office as a result of an importuning conviction in Mercer County Common Pleas Court. Walker pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting a girl younger than 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Walker was sentenced to six months in prison on the attempted failure to appear charge. He will serve the sentence consecutively to the failure to register charge, meaning one after the other. He was granted credit for five days served in jail on the attempted failure to appear charge.

He previously was charged with failure to appear, a fourth degree felony, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge March 25. He failed to report to a status conference for the failure to register charge on Jan. 11.

After his release from prison, Walker will be required to serve up to three years of post release control. He also was ordered to pay court costs.

• Roger N. Puckett, 41, who was in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to nine months in prison on an amended charge of failure to provide a change of address, a fifth degree felony. He was granted credit for 97 days served in jail.

Puckett previously was charged with failure to provide a change of address, a fourth degree felony, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge April 2.

Puckett was required to notify the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office about a change to his address because of a 2015 conviction for importuning in Shelby County Common Pleas Court. According to court records, he asked a 15-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity with him.

After his release from prison, Puckett will be required to serve up to three years of post release control. He also was ordered to pay court costs.

• Stormy R. Wentworth, 30, of Butler, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for a probation violation stemming from charges of attempted possession of drugs, both of which were first degree misdemeanors. He was granted credit for 11 days served in jail.

If all fines and court costs are paid, Wentworth will be eligible for early release after 90 days.

• Michael Wayne Branscum, 43, of Sidney, was sentenced to 15 days in jail on an amended charge of attempted violating protection order, a second degree misdemeanor. He was granted credit for five days served in jail.

Branscum previously was charged with violating a protection order, a fifth degree felony, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge May 24.

His sentence will run consecutive, meaning one after the other, to a 158 day sentence he is serving in jail on probation violation and contempt charges through Sidney Municipal Court.

Branscum also was ordered to pay court costs.

• Tony E. Perdue, II, 37, who was in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to five years of probation on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony, and an amended charge of attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth degree felony.

As part of an April 7 plea deal, charges of possessing criminal tools and aggravated possession of drugs, both fifth degree felonies, were dismissed while a charge of tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, was reduced to attempted tampering with evidence.

Along with probation, Perdue was ordered to successfully complete treatment at the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center or another community based correctional facility, pay $1,560 in restitution to a Dayton man and pay court costs.

• John H. Fugate, 55, of Sidney, was sentenced to 90 days in the Shelby County Jail on the bracelet program for a probation violation stemming from charges of criminal simulation and petty theft, both first degree misdemeanors.

Fugate also was ordered to pay court costs.

• Carl T. Crawford, 26, of Houston, was ordered to successfully complete treatment at the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center for a probation violation stemming from a charge of attempted having weapons under disability, a fourth degree felony.

Crawford’s community control sanctions also were continued, and he was ordered to pay court costs.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.