Shelby County’s active COVID cases drops below 50

SIDNEY – Shelby County reported fewer than 50 active cases of COVID-19 this week as cases continue to decline locally and across the state.

In total, Shelby County has reported 4,725 cases of COVID-19 with 156 hospitalizations and 93 deaths during the pandemic. No new hospitalizations nor deaths were reported since last week.

There are 4,583 Shelby County residents who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19, and there are 49 active cases – down from the 68 active cases that were reported last week.

Throughout Ohio there have been 1,100,312 cases of COVID-19 with 59,012 hospitalizations, 8,104 intensive care admissions and 19,753 resident deaths.

Ohio reported 732 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, which is down from the 21-day average of 961 cases.

Hospitalizations are up with 111 reported in the previous 24 hours compared to the 21-day average of 90, and intensive care admissions are up with 11 reported in the previous 24 hours compared to the 21-day average of 10.

In the past two weeks, Shelby County has reported 45.3 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, which is down from the 59.7 cases per 100,000 residents it reported last week.

Ohio’s COVID-19 case rate is 82.3 cases per 100,000 residents, which is down from the 97.1 cases per 100,000 residents the state reported last week.

In Shelby County, 13,629 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 28.05% of the population and up 403 people since last week. Statewide, 5,248,623 people have been vaccinated, which is 44.9% of the population. All Ohioans 12 and older are eligible for vaccination.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

