Road projects underway

SIDNEY – Road construton projecs are underway in Shelby and surrounding counties.

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect state highways in Shelby County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Visit the ODOT website and OHGO.com for travel updates.

Shelby County

State Route 47 Pavement Repairs –Expect lane closures on state Route 47, in each direction, between Johnston Slagle Road and County Road 23 (Logan County), through Thursday, July 1. The contractor will be performing an asphalt overlay on state Route 47. There will be a 12-foot lane maintained in the work zone.

Auglaize County

U.S. 33 Resurfacing – Expect a single-lane closure on U.S. 33, in each direction, between Cemetery Road and state Route 65 south, through Friday, June 4, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews will be resurfacing U.S. 33. Traffic will be maintained using a flagger. Expect a 12’ lane plus a 3’ shoulder to be maintained in the work zone.

State Route 29 Pavement Repair – Expect lane closures on state Route 29, in each direction, between Hager Street and state Route 219, through Friday, June 25, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Crews will be performing pavement repairs. Flaggers will help maintain traffic in the work zone.

Wapakoneta-Fisher Road Construction – Expect Wapakoneta-Fisher Road to close between U.S. 33 and Wapakoneta-Freyburg Road, on Thursday, June 3, through Monday, July 12. The contractor will be performing an intersection realignment. Access to drives will be maintained. Detour: U.S. 33 to Cemetery Road south to Pusheta Road east to Wapak-Freyburg Road north to Wapak-Fisher Road.

Miami County

Interstate 75 Resurfacing – Expect lane restrictions on I-75, in each direction, between S.R. 41 and U.S. 36, through Sunday, July 31, from 7 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Crews will be performing an asphalt overlay. One 12-foot lane will be maintained in the work zone.

Continuing impacts:

Interstate 75 Maintenance – Expect lane closures on I-75, in each direction, between U.S. 36 and County Road 25A (Piqua Exit), through Friday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Crews will be performing asphalt repairs. One of two lanes of I-75 will be maintained without lane restrictions.

Upcoming impacts:

Interstate 75 Ramp Resurfacing – The I-75 southbound entrance ramp from state Route 41 southbound will close, two nights, Tuesday, June 29, and Wednesday, June 30, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. The contractor will be resurfacing I-75 southbound ramp.

Detour: state Route 41 to I-75 northbound take County Road 25A (Exit 78) turn left onto County Road 25A. Turn left onto I-75 southbound.

Interstate 75 Bridge Maintenance – Expect lane closures on I-75, in each direction, between Country Road 25A (Exit 78) and U.S. 36 (Piqua Exit), on Monday, June 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Crews will be performing bridge inspections. One of two lanes of I-75 will be maintained without lane restrictions.

Continuing impacts:

U.S. 36 Resurfacing – Expect lane restrictions on U.S. 36, in each direction, between S.R. 48 and Robert M Davis Parkway, through Saturday, July 31 from 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. One 12’ lane will be maintained in the work zone.

Upcoming impacts:

U.S. 36 Utility Repairs – Expect U.S. 36 to close at state Route 48, on Monday, June 7, through Friday, July 9. The contractor will be performing utility extensions. The village of Covington is handling this project.

U.S. 36 detour – state Route 721 to state Route 185,

State Route 571 Road Reconstruction –state Route 571 will close in Tipp City, in each direction, between First Street and state Route 202, through Sunday, Aug. 1, at 5:00 p.m. The contractor will be reconstructing the road and upgrading the sidewalks. The Great Miami River Recreation Trail will be closed between Parkwood Drive and Kyle Park Drive.

• State Route 571 (eastbound) detour: I-75 southbound to I-70 eastbound to state Route 202 to state Route 571.

• State Route 571 (westbound) detour: state Route 202 southbound to I-70 westbound to I-75 northbound to state Route 571.

Continuing impacts:

State Route 41 Resurfacing– Expect lane restrictions on state Route 41, in each direction, between state Route 48 and I-75, through Saturday, July 31, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. One 12-foot lane will be maintained in the work zone.

State Route 41 Utility Project– State Route 41 will close in Covington, Ohio, between Pearl Street and U.S. 36 on Friday, April 2 at 7:00 a.m. through Wednesday, June 30 at 5:00 p.m. The contractor is performing a utility upgrade. This a Village of Covington project. Detour: I-75 to U.S. 36

State Route 48 Utility Project– State Route 48 will close in Covington, Ohio, between Dodds Street and U.S. 36 through Wednesday, June 30, at 5 p.m. The contractor is performing a utility upgrade. This a village of Covington project. Detour: state Route 718 to state Route 721 to U.S. 36

State Route 201 Resurfacing – Expect lane restrictions on S.R. 201 in Elizabeth Township, in each direction, between state Route 41 and state Route 55, through Thursday, July 1, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Flaggers will be helping maintain traffic in the work zone.

upcoming impacts:

County Road 25A Lane Addition – Expect lane closures on County Road 25A, in each direction, between state Route 571 and I-75, on Monday, June 7 through Friday, Oct. 15. The contractor will be adding a center turn lane. Traffic will be shifted onto the westside of County 25A.

Darke County

Continuing impacts:

U.S. 127 Bridge Repair –U.S. 127 will experience lane closures, in each direction, between Reed Road and state Route 47, on Tuesday, June 1 through Friday, June 4, from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The contractor will be performing bridge rehabilitation work.

Upcoming impacts:

U.S. 127 Bridge Repair –U.S. 127 will close between Reed Road and state Route 47, on Tuesday, June 15, through Tuesday, June 29. The contractor will be performing bridge rehabilitation work.

U.S. 127 NB Detour: U.S. 127 to S.R. 571 to S.R. 118 to S.R. 47

U.S. 127 SB Detour: S.R. 47 to S.R. 118 to S.R. 571 to U.S. 127

SR 49

Upcoming impacts:

State Route 49 Bridge Replacement – S.R. 49 will close between Beamsville-Union City Road and Township Road 285, on Tuesday, June 1 through Saturday, July 31. The detour will be posted in the work zone.

State Route 49 northcound detour: state Route 49 to state Route 118 northbound to state Route 47 westbound.

State Route 49 southbound detour: state Route 49 to state Route 47 eastbound to state Route 118 southbound to state Route 49.

State Route 118 Pavement Repair –Expect lane closures on state Route 118, in each direction, between Cross Street and Rossburg-Lightsville Road, through Friday, June 25, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Crews will be performing pavement repairs. Flaggers will help maintain traffic in the work zone.