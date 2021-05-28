City Hall to return to pre-COVID-19 operations

SIDNEY — Sidney City Hall will return to normal business operations beginning on June 2.

“Starting Wednesday, June 2, 2021, Sidney City Hall will return to pre-COVID-19 operations. City Hall will return to normal business hours which are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.,” said City Manager Mark Cundiff. “Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the end to a vast majority of health orders effective June 2, 2021, at 12:01 a.m. and we look forward to returning to normal operations.”

Residents and vendors can continue to use online, mail or telephone options. In addition, there is a drop box located outside of City Hall that can be used for utility payments, tax returns or providing documents such as permits and applications. The drop box will continue to be emptied several times a day during normal business hours.

The revenue collection department will no longer accept telephone credit or debit card payments starting June 2.

“While the telephone transactions were an added convenience for our customers, it did result in issues with disputed charges,” said Finance Officer Ginger Adams. “To eliminate the issue, the city will return to its previous practice of only accepting credit card payments in person or by logging into your utility account.”

Visitors who are exhibiting or who have recently been exposed to COVID-19 should not enter the building, but should instead call the department they need to conduct business. Hand sanitizer will continue to be available and visitors are encouraged to use it upon entering the building.

City Council meetings will also return to a traditional format with in-person public participation beginning with the July, 12, 2021, regular meeting.

The city will also be decommissioning the use of its COVID-19 website alert notification system on Friday, June 4, 2021.