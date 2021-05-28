Newport Sportmen Club winners

First place honors in both the 16 yard and the Handicap competition goes to Premier Tool #1in the Newport Sportmen Club’s shooting competition on Thursday, May 27. The winners are, left to right, Pat Owen, Aaron Guittar, Kirk Robbins, Joe Wilson, and Mel Maggert. Britt Havenar, not pictured, was winner of the Top Shooter Award.

