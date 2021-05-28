Honoring U.S. veterans

Vice Mayor Mardi Milligan, far right, says a prayer, on Thursday, May 27, at the new veterans memorial placed near the entrance to the Sidney Veterans Center. Listening to Milligan are, left to right, Sidney American Legion First Vice Commander Rick Lunsford, of Sidney, Head Trustee Jack Curl, of Houston, Post 217 Commander Jim Moorman, and Gallery 210 owner Mila Hamilton, both of Sidney. Hamilton painted the statue in memory of her dad, David Duning. Duning was a WWII Army Air Force veteran that was stationed in Normandy. The new memorial honors veterans of all wars and all branches of the U.S. military. The memorial is also meant to remind people of the service men and women that are prisoners of war and missing in action.

