125 Years

May 29, 1896

The trustees of the Children’s Home have filed with the county commissioners a report covering equipment needed for the home and a request for funds to operate it for one year. The list, totaling $17,500 includes: building and equipping a power house, $5,000; electric light plant and equipment, $1,500; furniture and furnishings, $5,000; running expenses for one year, $5,000; implements and stock for the farm. $1,000.

Commencement exercises of the Sidney Public schools will be held in the Presbyterian church this evening. Three members of the graduating class will speak: Miss Laura Beebe, Miss Helen Humphreys, and James Orbison. President Charles F. Thwing, of Adelbert College, Cleveland, will deliver the commencement address.

100 Years

May 29, 1921

A prisoner, sought by Lima police, slipped away from Chief of Police O’Leary yesterday afternoon but was apprehended a short time later south of the city. The chief was calling Lima police to advise that he had the man in custody, when the latter took off and headed south along the B. & O. tracks. Motor Cop Joe Layman and Deputy Sheriff Charles Woolley, dispatched down the Orange pike, headed the prisoner off near the railroad crossing of Brush creek.

Dr. T.W. Graham, of Oberlin College, gave the address at the baccalaureate service, opening the 50th annual commencement at Sidney High School last night. The class of 46 girls and 24 boys is the largest to ever graduate from Sidney High School.

The members of the senior class at the high school are enjoying a delightful outing this afternoon at Evergreen Lake. They motored out to the lake, taking with them baskets of delicious things for a picnic supper.

75 Years

May 29, 1946

Dr. R.E. Scully has been reassigned to the Sidney Methodist church for another year, according to the announcement by Bishop Lester Smith at the conclusion of the annual Ohio conference of the Methodist church at Toledo. Other pulpit assignments included: Rev. Dwight Woodworth, Anna-Botkins; Rev. W.J. McGarity, Jackson Center; Rev. J.L. Kunze, Port Jefferson; Rev. Walter N. Martin, Lockington.

Webster Geib, manual arts teacher at Sidney High school, has been secured as manager of the city swimming pool for the coming season, it was announced today by the Sidney Recreation commission. Geib will assume his duties at the conclusion of school next week.

50 Years

May 29, 1971

Two Shelby county students will graduate Saturday from Brunnerdale Seminary High School at Canton.

Daniel J. Mangen, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Orion G. Mangen, R.R. 1, Russia, and Mark Hoying, son of Mr. and Mrs. Cletus Hoying, R.R. 2, Anna, are among 27 191 graduated from the seminary. The school prepares boys who wish to become priests or brothers in the Society of the Precious Blood.

Members of Beta Alumnae Delta Theta Tau Sorority held a dinner meeting. Officers were installed for the coming year with Mrs. Roland Beery to serve as president.

She will be assisted by Mrs. William Joslin, Jr., vice president, and Mrs. Elmer Kiser, secretary-treasurer.

The first of a series of meetings acquainting community leaders with plans for a proposed new YMCA facility in Sidney was held Thursday night.

The session was held at the home of Dr. and Mrs. Clayton Kiracofe. Presenting the program were William Crusey and Richard Henke, Y board members, and Thomas Watkins, board president.

25 Years

May 29, 1996

Ann Morrow of Sidney has received the 1996 President’s Award for Literary Excellence from Illiad Press and The National authors Registry.

The President’s Award is given by an independent team of judges. Cash and gift prizes are awarded to contest winners and the winning entries are published free in an anthology.

Morrow’s poem “Master Blend” was selected for inclusion in “Achieving Excellence,” a hard-cover collection of poems and essays from around the world.

Morrow has also received a merit award from Famous Poets of Hollywood and her poem was selected for publication. There were 5,109 entries and 122 winners, Morrow was told.

Two of Morrow’s poems were recently published in “Voices,” an anthology. She has been published in a total of nine anthologies.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

