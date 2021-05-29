Buckeye Farm Antiques show

Mackenzie Estes, left, of Pittsburg, OH, drives a 1953 John Deere 50 at the Buckeye Farm Antiques, Inc. thirty second annual show at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 29. Along for the ride is Dylan Ackley, of Eldorado, OH. The Friday through Sunday event featured gas engines, crafts, a flea market and tractor supplies.

Blacksmith Jack Howison, of Sidney, makes a double ended hook at the Buckeye Farm Antiques, Inc. thirty second annual show at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 29. The Friday through Sunday event featured gas engines, crafts, a flea market and tractor supplies.

Bob Goetz, of Blissville, Mich., competes in the tractor pull on a 1949 Cockshutt 40 tractor at the Buckeye Farm Antiques, Inc. thirty second annual show at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 29. The Friday through Sunday event featured gas engines, crafts, a flea market and tractor supplies.

