Amy Mestemaker, of Anna, looks over various greens for sale at the The Great Sidney Farmer’s Market on Saturday, May 29. Mestemaker purchased kale, rye bread and a tomato plant. It was the first farmer’s market of the season.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_9934-1.jpg https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_DSC_9925-1.jpg Amy Mestemaker, of Anna, looks over various greens for sale at the The Great Sidney Farmer’s Market on Saturday, May 29. Mestemaker purchased kale, rye bread and a tomato plant. It was the first farmer’s market of the season. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/05/web1_SDN053221FarmersMarket-1.jpg Amy Mestemaker, of Anna, looks over various greens for sale at the The Great Sidney Farmer’s Market on Saturday, May 29. Mestemaker purchased kale, rye bread and a tomato plant. It was the first farmer’s market of the season. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News