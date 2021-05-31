Remembering the fallen

Fort Loramie American Legion Post 355 member Ken Meyer salutes while Cara Meyer, 17, both of Fort Loramie, plays Taps during a Memorial Day service at Houston Cemetery on Sunday, May 30. Rev. Kris Geise spoke during the ceremony. Cara is the daughter of Mark and Lynn Meyer.

Fort Loramie American Legion Post 355 member Ken Meyer salutes while Cara Meyer, 17, both of Fort Loramie, plays Taps during a Memorial Day service at Houston Cemetery on Sunday, May 30. Rev. Kris Geise spoke during the ceremony. Cara is the daughter of Mark and Lynn Meyer. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News