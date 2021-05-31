Alzheimer’s Association event discusses Lewy Body Dementia, Robin Williams’ story

DAYTON — The story of actor Robin Williams’ Lewy Body Dementia will be discussed during an Alzheimer’s Association program on Lewy Body Dementia and the importance of family conversations around dementia and its symptoms.

Two cognitive neurologists from The Ohio State University Center for Cognitive and Memory Disorders will lead a live Q&A discussion during Dementia Conversations with Dr. Scharre: Lewy Body Dementia and the Robin Williams Story at 11 a.m. Thursday.

During the virtual webinar, participants will watch the documentary “SPARK: Robin Williams and his Battle with Lewy Body Dementia (LBD).” Dr. Douglas Scharre, director of the division of cognitive neurology and director of the Center for Cognitive and Memory Disorders at Ohio State, and Dr. Ari Merola will lead the Q&A discussion.

Participants need to preregister for the free program in order to get instructions on how to join the program. To register call 800-272-3900.

The Alzheimer’s Association supports individuals with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia.