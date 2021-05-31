Probation violation nets Sidney man 3 years in prison

SIDNEY – A Sidney man was sentenced to three years in prison for a probation violation in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Judge James F. Stevenson sentenced Justin Depinet, 38, of Sidney, to 36 months in prison for a probation violation stemming from charges of aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony.

Depinet was ordered to serve 36 months in prison for the aggravated possession of drugs charge and 12 months for the possessing criminal tools charge. He will serve the sentences concurrently, meaning at the same time. He was granted credit for 79 days served in jail.

After his release from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Depinet will be required to serve up to three years of post release control. He also was ordered to pay court costs.

In other actions:

• Layla D. Bingham, 26, of Sidney, was sentenced to 11 months in prison on a charge of falsification, a fifth degree felony. As part of a plea deal, a charge of illegal use of supplemental nutrition or WIC program benefits, a fourth degree felony, was dismissed.

Bingham will serve her sentence concurrent, meaning at the same time, to an 11 month sentence for forgery and misuse of a credit card.

After her release from prison, Bingham will be required to serve up to three years of post release control. She also was ordered to pay court costs and $7,190 in restitution to the Shelby County Department of Jobs and Family Services.

• Shelby Kendra Powell, 23, of Sidney, was ordered to serve five years of probation on a charge of trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony. As part of a plea deal, two additional charges of trafficking in drugs, both fifth degree felonies, were dismissed.

Along with probation, Powell must pay a $200 fine, must maintain employment, must undergo a drug and alcohol assessment and successfully complete counseling, and must pay court costs and any supervision fees.

• James D. Franklin, 64, of Sidney, was ordered to serve up to five years of probation on an amended charge of attempted trafficking in drugs, a first degree misdemeanor. He previously was charged with trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge April 5.

Along with probation, Franklin was ordered to successfully complete drug, alcohol and mental health treatment. He also was ordered to pay court costs.

• Matthew A.S. Pisano, Sr., 36, of Piqua, was ordered to successfully complete treatment at the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center or another community based correctional facility for a probation violation stemming from a charge of trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony.

Pisano’s community control sanctions also were continued, and he was ordered to pay costs.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

