125 Years

June 1, 1896

Members of council at their special meeting last night instructed the clerk to investigate the cost of the municipality constructing its own electric plant for 100 lights. The action was taken as a result of the proposal of the Sidney Electric Light company to increase the charge of furnishing lights for the city streets to $100 per light for a period of 10 years. This is an increase of $10 per light over the old contract which expires July 1. A number of council members expressed themselves in favor of the city construction its own plant.

The firm of Coffield and son, lime merchants south of Sidney, received last week from the United States government a handsome bronze medal and an accompanying diploma awarded them for their exhibit of limestone and lime at the World’s Columbian Exposition held in Chicago in 1893.

100 Years

JUNE 1, 1921

Dr. James, representing an Eastern oil syndicate, has been securing oil leases northwest of the city in the vicinity of the Graham farm during the past few days. It is the intention of the company which he represents, to put down a well on the Graham farm in the near future. A well was put down for gas on this farm 29 years ago. Drilled to 1,400 feet, it was abandoned on account of the heavy flow of water.

Officers were elected when the City Federation of Women’s clubs met yesterday and the report of the nomination committee accepted. Mrs. Hugh Bingham was named President; Mrs. W.T. Amos, first vice president; Miss Louise Amann, second vice president; Mrs. A.W. Reddish, third vice president; Mrs. Harrison Piper, secretary; and Mrs. Hugh Doorley, treasurer.

Chief O’Leary visited a home of East Court street this week, where it was reported that corn whiskey was being manufactured. All he found was some homemade dandelion wine for domestic use. No arrests were made.

The junior class members of Sidney High school enjoyed an outing yesterday at the country home of Russell Hodge near Maplewood and then later at Evergreen Lake. There are 65 members in the class.

75 Years

June 1, 1946

Work of piping city water to the city pool, formerly the Miller pool, on South Brooklyn avenue, is progressing nicely, the city service department said this morning. It was indicated the work would be completed this week. Considerable work has already been done at the pool in preparation for the opening, including installation of new diving boards.

All bread baked by Sexauer’s has been cut 10 percent in weight, effective June 1 under the latest Federal order to conserve grains, it was announced today by John Sexauer, general manager. He noted there will be no corresponding price change.

A challenge to “fight to the finish” was given to the 136 seniors graduating this week in the class of 1946 from Sidney High school, when Rev. R. Wobus, pastor of St. Paul Evangelical Church, delivered the baccalaureate address in the school auditorium to the class and a large assemblage of families and friends of the graduates.

50 Years

June 1, 1971

Secretary of State Ted W. Brown has granted a corporation charter to Kiwanis Club of Sunset – Sidney, Ohio, Inc.

Edwin Neuce, James Haag and John Hoying are the incorporators of the organization. John Hoying has been appointed to act as stationary agent for the corporation.

Two Sidney Police officers have won promotions on the basis of civil service examinations held here last Friday, City Manager Leo Nelson announced today.

Receiving an immediate promotion to a vacancy in the sergeant’s rank is Ptl. Richard L. Krouskop. Krouskop joined the local department on May 1, 1962.

Winning promotion to a vacancy in the corporal’s rank is Ptl. Roger L. Lundy. Lundy joined the force on December 21, 1964.

25 Years

June 1, 1996

American Honda Motor Co., Inc. unveiled recently the Honda EV, a purpose-built electric vehicle, which operates on advanced nickel-metal hydride batteries (Ni-MH). American Honda plans to lease the Honda EV to both fleets and individual consumers in California, beginning in the spring of 1997.

Blaine A. Schlagetter, son of Mark and Jeanne Schlagetter of Sidney, had been promoted to the rank of corporal in the United States Marine Corps. His promotion took effect on May 1, 1996.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

