Memorial Day ceremony held

Cecil Steele, left, and Keith McLain, both of Sidney, place a wreath on behalf of American Legion Post 217 during a Memorial Day Ceremony on the courthouse square. The Master of Ceremonies was Sidney American Legion First Vice Commander Rick Lunsford. The guest speaker was Col. Kathy Hayes. The ceremony was held on Monday, May 31. The ceremony was put on by American Legion Post 217 and Shelby County Veterans Services.

Rick Lunsford

Rick Lunsford

Glen Phillips, of Sidney, during National Anthem.

Glen Phillips, of Sidney, during National Anthem.

Duane Mullen

Duane Mullen

Kathy Hayes.

Kathy Hayes.

Cecil Steele, left, and Keith McLain, both of Sidney, place a wreath on behalf of American Legion Post 217 during a Memorial Day Ceremony on the courthouse square. The Master of Ceremonies was Sidney American Legion First Vice Commander Rick Lunsford. The guest speaker was Col. Kathy Hayes. The ceremony was held on Monday, May 31. The ceremony was put on by American Legion Post 217 and Shelby County Veterans Services. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Cub Scout Pack 97 member Jaxon Evans, 9, of Sidney, son of Kerry and Leah Evans, salutes during a Memorial Day Ceremony on the courtsquare.

Cub Scout Pack 97 member Jaxon Evans, 9, of Sidney, son of Kerry and Leah Evans, salutes during a Memorial Day Ceremony on the courtsquare. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Chef De Gare Russ Baker, of Sidney, places a wreath on behalf of the 40 and 8.

Chef De Gare Russ Baker, of Sidney, places a wreath on behalf of the 40 and 8. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

U.S. Air Force Veteran Eric Smith, of Sidney, salutes during the playing of Taps. Smith served from 1965-70.

U.S. Air Force Veteran Eric Smith, of Sidney, salutes during the playing of Taps. Smith served from 1965-70. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Boy Scout Troops 95 and 97 hold a historical flag display during a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 31. Also represented was Girl Scout Troop 20690.