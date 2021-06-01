Minster High School 2021 graduation

Jackson Dane Hogenkamp is featured in the senior media presentation during the 2021 Minster High School Commencement on Sunday, May 30. Hogenkamp, who passed away from cancer, was awarded an honorary diploma.

Dana Prenger, right, gets a hug from Board of Education’s Katrina Nixon as Prenger accepts her diploma during the 2021 Minster High School Commencement on Sunday, May 30.

Minster seniors applaud as members of their class accept their diplomas during the 2021 Minster High School Commencement on Sunday, May 30.

Nathaniel Bowers, right, is handed his diploma by Board of Education’s Katrina Nixon during the 2021 Minster High School Commencement on Sunday, May 30.

The tassel worn by seniors during the 2021 Minster High School Commencement on Sunday, May 30.

Senior Jacob Heuker turns his tassel during the 2021 Minster High School Commencement on Sunday, May 30.

Cory Schulze gets a hug from his mom, Brenda Schulze in the hallway following the 2021 Minster High School Commencement on Sunday, May 30.

Nora Schwartz, center, poses with her grandparents Mike and Ginny Bensman after her 2021 Minster High School Commencement on Sunday, May 30.

Minster seniors sing their Ama Mater during their 2021 Minster High School Commencement on Sunday, May 30.

Minster graduates toss their caps at the end of their 2021 Minster High School Commencement on Sunday, May 30.