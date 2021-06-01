Posted on by

Minster High School 2021 graduation

Jackson Dane Hogenkamp is featured in the senior media presentation during the 2021 Minster High School Commencement on Sunday, May 30. Hogenkamp, who passed away from cancer, was awarded an honorary diploma.

Jackson Dane Hogenkamp is featured in the senior media presentation during the 2021 Minster High School Commencement on Sunday, May 30. Hogenkamp, who passed away from cancer, was awarded an honorary diploma.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Dana Prenger, right, gets a hug from Board of Education’s Katrina Nixon as Prenger accepts her diploma during the 2021 Minster High School Commencement on Sunday, May 30.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Minster seniors applaud as members of their class accept their diplomas during the 2021 Minster High School Commencement on Sunday, May 30.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Nathaniel Bowers, right, is handed his diploma by Board of Education’s Katrina Nixon during the 2021 Minster High School Commencement on Sunday, May 30.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

The tassel worn by seniors during the 2021 Minster High School Commencement on Sunday, May 30.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Senior Jacob Heuker turns his tassel during the 2021 Minster High School Commencement on Sunday, May 30.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Cory Schulze gets a hug from his mom, Brenda Schulze in the hallway following the 2021 Minster High School Commencement on Sunday, May 30.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Nora Schwartz, center, poses with her grandparents Mike and Ginny Bensman after her 2021 Minster High School Commencement on Sunday, May 30.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Minster seniors sing their Ama Mater during their 2021 Minster High School Commencement on Sunday, May 30.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Minster graduates toss their caps at the end of their 2021 Minster High School Commencement on Sunday, May 30.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

