New Bremen 2021 High School graduation

A photo of New Bremen High School senior Preston Hoehne as a baby is shown in the slide show portion of the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30.

A photo of New Bremen High School senior Preston Hoehne as a baby is shown in the slide show portion of the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_DSC_0499.jpg A photo of New Bremen High School senior Preston Hoehne as a baby is shown in the slide show portion of the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Salutatorian Kaitlyn Howell is recognized by Principal Marcus Overman during the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_DSC_0505.jpg Salutatorian Kaitlyn Howell is recognized by Principal Marcus Overman during the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Class Valedictorian ElliBleu Jean Roetgerman addresses her class during the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_DSC_0533.jpg Class Valedictorian ElliBleu Jean Roetgerman addresses her class during the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Blake Berman receives his diploma during the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_DSC_0555.jpg Blake Berman receives his diploma during the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Preston Hoehne crosses the stage with his diploma during the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_DSC_0562.jpg Preston Hoehne crosses the stage with his diploma during the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

New Bremen seniors turn their tassels during the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_DSC_0600.jpg New Bremen seniors turn their tassels during the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Seniors clap during their 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_DSC_0622.jpg Seniors clap during their 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Joseph Condon, right, hands his mom, LaRita Condon, a flower during the presentation of flowers to Cardinal mentors at the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_DSC_0649.jpg Joseph Condon, right, hands his mom, LaRita Condon, a flower during the presentation of flowers to Cardinal mentors at the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

New Bremen High School graduates greet friends and family after the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_DSC_0697.jpg New Bremen High School graduates greet friends and family after the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Senior Carlos Francisco Solorzano Benitez, Jr. has a lay placed over his head during his 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30.