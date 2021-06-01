New Bremen 2021 High School graduation

A photo of New Bremen High School senior Preston Hoehne as a baby is shown in the slide show portion of the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Salutatorian Kaitlyn Howell is recognized by Principal Marcus Overman during the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Class Valedictorian ElliBleu Jean Roetgerman addresses her class during the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Blake Berman receives his diploma during the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Preston Hoehne crosses the stage with his diploma during the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
New Bremen seniors turn their tassels during the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Seniors clap during their 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Joseph Condon, right, hands his mom, LaRita Condon, a flower during the presentation of flowers to Cardinal mentors at the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
New Bremen High School graduates greet friends and family after the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Senior Carlos Francisco Solorzano Benitez, Jr. has a lay placed over his head during his 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
