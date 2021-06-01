Posted on by

New Bremen 2021 High School graduation

A photo of New Bremen High School senior Preston Hoehne as a baby is shown in the slide show portion of the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30.

Salutatorian Kaitlyn Howell is recognized by Principal Marcus Overman during the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30.


Class Valedictorian ElliBleu Jean Roetgerman addresses her class during the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30.


Blake Berman receives his diploma during the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30.


Preston Hoehne crosses the stage with his diploma during the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30.


New Bremen seniors turn their tassels during the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30.


Seniors clap during their 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30.


Joseph Condon, right, hands his mom, LaRita Condon, a flower during the presentation of flowers to Cardinal mentors at the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30.


New Bremen High School graduates greet friends and family after the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30.


Senior Carlos Francisco Solorzano Benitez, Jr. has a lay placed over his head during his 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30.


https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_DSC_0499.jpgA photo of New Bremen High School senior Preston Hoehne as a baby is shown in the slide show portion of the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_DSC_0505.jpgSalutatorian Kaitlyn Howell is recognized by Principal Marcus Overman during the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_DSC_0533.jpgClass Valedictorian ElliBleu Jean Roetgerman addresses her class during the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_DSC_0555.jpgBlake Berman receives his diploma during the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_DSC_0562.jpgPreston Hoehne crosses the stage with his diploma during the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_DSC_0600.jpgNew Bremen seniors turn their tassels during the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_DSC_0622.jpgSeniors clap during their 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_DSC_0649.jpgJoseph Condon, right, hands his mom, LaRita Condon, a flower during the presentation of flowers to Cardinal mentors at the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_DSC_0697.jpgNew Bremen High School graduates greet friends and family after the 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_SDN060221NewBremenGrad.jpgSenior Carlos Francisco Solorzano Benitez, Jr. has a lay placed over his head during his 2021 New Bremen High School Graduation Ceremony on Sunday, May 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News