Lehman Catholic 2021 graduation

Lindsey Magoteaux enters the gymnasium for the 2021 Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
Andrew Wiseman enters the gymnasium for the 2021 Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
Salutatorian Casey Topp addresses the Class of 2021 during the 2021 Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
Piper Sharkins receives her diploma from Principal Denise Stauffer during the 2021 Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
Valedictorian, Max Schmiesing addresses the Class of 2021 during the 2021 Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
Graduates celebrate by tossing the mortarboards in the air during the 2021 Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
McKayla Geise receives a hug from her grandpa, Ray Adams, after the 2021 Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
Valedictorian Max Schmiesing, left, and Salutatorian Casey Topp.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
The Lehman Graduating Class of 2021.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
Lehman Catholic Hall of Fame Inductees, left to right, Noelle Dexter, Emma Kennedy, Emma Westerheide, Casey Topp, and Max Schmiesing are recognized during the 2021 Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
Lindsey Magoteaux enters the gymnasium for the 2021 Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.
Lindsey Magoteaux enters the gymnasium for the 2021 Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.
Andrew Wiseman enters the gymnasium for the 2021 Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.
Salutatorian Casey Topp addresses the Class of 2021 during the 2021 Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.
Piper Sharkins receives her diploma from Principal Denise Stauffer during the 2021 Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.
Valedictorian, Max Schmiesing addresses the Class of 2021 during the 2021 Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.
Graduates celebrate by tossing the mortarboards in the air during the 2021 Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.
McKayla Geise receives a hug from her grandpa, Ray Adams, after the 2021 Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.
Valedictorian Max Schmiesing, left, and Salutatorian Casey Topp.
The Lehman Graduating Class of 2021.
Lehman Catholic Hall of Fame Inductees, left to right, Noelle Dexter, Emma Kennedy, Emma Westerheide, Casey Topp, and Max Schmiesing are recognized during the 2021 Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.