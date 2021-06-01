Posted on by

Lehman Catholic 2021 graduation

Lindsey Magoteaux enters the gymnasium for the 2021 Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.

Lindsey Magoteaux enters the gymnasium for the 2021 Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.


Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Andrew Wiseman enters the gymnasium for the 2021 Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.


Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Salutatorian Casey Topp addresses the Class of 2021 during the 2021 Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.


Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Piper Sharkins receives her diploma from Principal Denise Stauffer during the 2021 Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.


Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Valedictorian, Max Schmiesing addresses the Class of 2021 during the 2021 Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.


Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Graduates celebrate by tossing the mortarboards in the air during the 2021 Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.


Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

McKayla Geise receives a hug from her grandpa, Ray Adams, after the 2021 Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.


Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Valedictorian Max Schmiesing, left, and Salutatorian Casey Topp.


Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

The Lehman Graduating Class of 2021.


Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Lehman Catholic Hall of Fame Inductees, left to right, Noelle Dexter, Emma Kennedy, Emma Westerheide, Casey Topp, and Max Schmiesing are recognized during the 2021 Lehman Catholic High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.


Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

