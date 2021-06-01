New Knoxville graduation 2021

Lola Thompson receives her Salutatorian medal during the 2021 New Knoxville High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.

Lola Thompson receives her Salutatorian medal during the 2021 New Knoxville High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_IMG_8779.jpg Lola Thompson receives her Salutatorian medal during the 2021 New Knoxville High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30. Photos Courtesy of Karla Klose

New Knoxville Principal Jennifer Fledderjohann pins the senior class flower on Jeremy Doty before the start of the 2021 New Knoxville High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_Knoxville1AM.jpg New Knoxville Principal Jennifer Fledderjohann pins the senior class flower on Jeremy Doty before the start of the 2021 New Knoxville High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30. Photos Courtesy of Karla Klose

Nick Tinnerman-Topp is recognized during graduation as the sole New Knoxville senior to enlist in the armed services. The 2021 New Knoxville High School graduation ceremony was held on Sunday, May 30.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_Knoxville2.jpg Nick Tinnerman-Topp is recognized during graduation as the sole New Knoxville senior to enlist in the armed services. The 2021 New Knoxville High School graduation ceremony was held on Sunday, May 30. Photos Courtesy of Karla Klose

Valedictorian Sam Anspach, right, and Salutatorian Lola Thompson enter the gym to start the 2021 New Knoxville High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_Knoxville3.jpg Valedictorian Sam Anspach, right, and Salutatorian Lola Thompson enter the gym to start the 2021 New Knoxville High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30. Photos Courtesy of Karla Klose

Standing on stage during the 2021 New Knoxville High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30, are, left to right, Salutatorian Sam Anspach, Class President Lola Thompson, Class Treasurer Liberty Menke and Class Vice President Elisabeth Baende.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_Knoxville4.jpg Standing on stage during the 2021 New Knoxville High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30, are, left to right, Salutatorian Sam Anspach, Class President Lola Thompson, Class Treasurer Liberty Menke and Class Vice President Elisabeth Baende. Photos Courtesy of Karla Klose

Sam Anspach receives his Valedictorian medal during the 2021 New Knoxville High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_Knoxville5.jpg Sam Anspach receives his Valedictorian medal during the 2021 New Knoxville High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30. Photos Courtesy of Karla Klose

Class Vice President Elisabeth Baende gives the welcome speech at the start of the 2021 New Knoxville High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_Knoxville6.jpg Class Vice President Elisabeth Baende gives the welcome speech at the start of the 2021 New Knoxville High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30. Photos Courtesy of Karla Klose

The graduates face the crowd as they are recognized during the 2021 New Knoxville High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/06/web1_SDN050221KnoxvilleGrad.jpg The graduates face the crowd as they are recognized during the 2021 New Knoxville High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30. Photos Courtesy of Karla Klose

Emma Homan rotates her tassel after receiving her diploma during the 2021 New Knoxville High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30.