YMCA recognizes national Five Days of Action

SIDNEY– The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA is participating in the Five Days of Action, June 7-11, 2021. The Five Days of Action is a week designed to raise awareness and inspire adults to take action to protect children from sexual abuse.

The Y encourages adults and organizations to join in marking this special week as Sidney and Shelby County comes together to make the community a safer place for children to live, learn, and play. As summer activities and camps begin to ramp up, June is the perfect time to bring attention to the simple ways we can all make the children in our community safer.

To that end, the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA will be focusing on the simple steps of KNOW. SEE. RESPOND. to help adults better protect children. When adults know how abuse happens, see the warning signs, and respond quickly to prevent abuse, they foster a culture of child abuse prevention. Together, we can bring awareness to the issue of child sexual abuse in our communities and have important conversations about how we can all work together to prevent it from happening.

“The past year has been challenging for families and we’re grateful that we can be a fun, safe environment for the children of Shelby County,” said David O’Leary, CEO. “By celebrating the Five Days of Action and focusing on KNOW. SEE. RESPOND. we hope we’re encouraging other organizations to create safe spaces that protect children from sexual abuse.”

The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, with support from the YMCA Guardians for Child Protection, YMCA of the USA, Darkness to Light, the Redwoods Group Foundation, Praesidium, and the Monique Burr Foundation for Children have made materials available to help adults learn more about preventing child sexual abuse.

For more information about preventing child sexual abuse visit www.fivedaysofaction.org.

Materials are derived from YMCA of the USA’s “Know. See. Respond.” copyrighted in 2020.

Child sexual abuse statistics – provided by Darkness to Light

• One in 10 children will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday.

• 90% of child sexual abuse victims know their abuser.

• Approximately 30% of children who are sexually abused are abused by family members.

• 60% of child sexual abuse victims never tell anyone.

• False reports are rare. Research shows that only 4 to 8% of child sexual abuse reports are fabricated.

What to do if you believe a child is being abused – provided by Darkness to Light

• You do not need to have proof that abuse is occurring to make a report, only reasonable suspicion. Reasonable suspicion means that you have witnessed maltreatment or boundary violations, either in the child or adult, or both. Or, you have received a disclosure from a child about abuse, neglect, or boundary violations towards them.

• Child sexual abuse reports should be made to the police and/or state child protective services.

Contact the Darkness to Light Helpline at 866-FOR-LIGHT or text LIGHT to 741741 to have questions answered by trained counselors at no charge.