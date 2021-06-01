Versailles High School 2021 graduation

Versailles High School students pose for a picture in the school’s lobby before Versailles’ commencement ceremony on Sunday.

Versailles students march into the school’s gymnasium during the start of the class of 2021 commencement ceremony on Sunday.

Versailles class of 2021 president Madelyn Durham speaks during Versailles’ commencement ceremony on Sunday in the school’s gymnasium.

A view of a chair left empty at Versailles High School’s class of 2021 commencement ceremony on Sunday in the school’s gymnasium. The chair was left empty in memory of Trevor Huber, who died in an ATV crash in 2019. Huber was a member of the class of 2021.

A Versailles student operates a video camera during the school’s commencement ceremony on Sunday.

Cassandra Keiser speaks during Versailles’ commencement ceremony on Sunday in the school’s gymnasium. Keiser is one of several class of 2021 valedictorians.

Versailles Principal Jacki Stonebraker speaks during Versailles’ commencement ceremony on Sunday in the school’s gymnasium.

Versailles students applaud during Versailles’ class of 2021 commencement ceremony on Sunday in the school’s gymnasium.

A view in the lobby at Versailles High School of a display of the class of 2021 graduates while the commencement ceremony takes place on Sunday in the school’s gymnasium.