Troy-Hayner Cultural Center releases summer class schedule

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s summer classes are now open for registration.

The Hayner Center offers adult art classes in drawing, painting, knitting, jewelry making and paper crafts. A variety of children’s art classes are also being offered this session. The Hayner Center will include computer technology and genealogy among the classes beginning in June.

For complete class listings including fees, class times, and registration information please visit www.troyhayner.org. Registration is required.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St. in Troy. The center is open from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.