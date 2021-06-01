Russia High School 2021 graduation

Guests congratulate Russia graduates in a receiving line outside Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium following the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday.

Russia students toss their caps into the air at the end of the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Russia superintendent Steven Rose presents an award to Becca Seger during the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium. Seger is one of six valedictorians.

Russia students stand during the playing of “God Bless America” at the end of the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Russia superintendent Steven Rose presents an award to Katelyn Monnin during the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Clair C. Neaveau Gymnasium. Monnin is one of six valedictorians.

Edwin Oen shakes hands at the start of a receiving line following the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday outside of Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Russia students watch principal Marcus Bixler give closing remarks at the school’s 2021 graduation ceremony on Sunday at Clair C. Neaveau Gymnasium.

Russia students march out of Clair C. Neaveau Gymnasium following the school’s class of 2021 graduation ceremony on Sunday.

Russia students watch a slideshow featuring class of 2021 members during the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.