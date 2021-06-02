125 Years

June 2, 1896

The new M.E. Church at Plattsville was dedicated on Sunday. A crowd estimated to be between six and seven hundred people, many of whom came from a distance, was in attendance. The cost is $2,800, with $250 yet required to finally complete the building.

——

The citizens of St. Marys are figuring on organizing a stock company for the purpose of putting in a carriage and wagon factory to occupy the buildings vacated by the Bimel Carriage company which will be moved from there to this city this summer.

—-

The report of Health Officer LeFevre for May shows eight births and six deaths in the city during the month.

100 Years

June 2, 1921

All musicians of Sidney and vicinity are cordially invited to attend a dinner and meeting to be held at the Wagner House next Monday evening to meet the new director, Prof. B.O. Worrell.

—-

At the meeting of the Sidney Board of Education last night, the following principals were named for the various schools; Lee A. Dollinger, high school; Martha E. Brown, Central; May Wikoff, fourth ward; Nan Robertson, third ward; Lottie Throp, second ward, and Anna Lauterbur, first ward.

——-

Arrangements for the establishment of an Industrial league in baseball were completed at a meeting last night. Ed McVey was named president; Brooke Getz, vice president; G.H. Taylor, secretary, and F.A. Hopkins, treasurer. Twelve industrial concerns have indicated an interest in the formation of the league and sponsorship of a team.

75 Years

June 2, 1946

Plans for immediate community improvement were discussed at length last evening when the planning commission met with local planning director, R.W. Burr, and planning consultant, H.W. Searick, of Dayton. Burr advised the planning commission that the land-use survey is well underway and should be completed in two weeks.

——

“If we have the right human spirit we can build into the world security and peace for all,” declared Dr. Marshall R. Reed, of the Nardin Park Church, Detroit, last night, in his commencement address for the 136 seniors graduation in the Class of 1946 from Sidney High school.

——

Moderate price will prevail when the city swimming pool opens Sunday. At a special meeting of the Recreation commission and pool manager Webster Gieb yesterday, it was decided to charge 15 cents plus three cents tax for youngsters up to the sophomore year in school, and 25 cents plus five cents tax for older youngsters and adults.

50 Years

JUNE 2, 1971

Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance march echoed through the Sidney High school gym as 279 graduates filed in for the baccalaureate services Sunday afternoon. Graduation followed Sunday evening and was also moved into the gym after storm warnings were issued for the area by the weather bureau. The graduation was to have been held at Julia Lamb field.

——-

Harold J. Battson Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Batson of 127 Fair Oaks drive, Sidney, has been appointed editor of the 1971-1972 Wright State Guardian, a newspaper.

A freshman at Wright State University, Dayton, Battson will assume the editorship July 1. He attended Brunnerdale Seminary High school at Canton for nearly four years and served as co-editor of the school’s paper for one semester.

25 Years

June 2, 1996

JACKSON CENTER-Despite sunny weather turning into threatening skies, approximately 5,000 people crowded the streets of this small village northeast of Sidney over the weekend to celebrate the 1996 Jackson Center Community Days.

——

DAYTON-Time is running out in the search for a young woman to represent Sidney in the miss Miami Valley Scholarship Pageant scheduled for August 31.

The deadline for entries is July 19 for the event to be held during the Montgomery County Fair.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

