Events, programs discussed at Fort Loramie American Legion Auxiliary meeting

FORT LORAMIE — Upcoming events and programs were the focus at the Fort Loramie American Legion Auxiliary’s April meeting.

The quarter auction, to be held in November, was discussed and the Auxiliary is proceeding with all plans. It was also concluded that it would not be a good idea for the Liberty Days Committee to hold their quarter auction in the fall, as well.

In addition to the quarter auction, bar bingo was discussed and will be held in the fall.

Jan Stockman said that the community blood drive will be held six times per year at St. Michaels Hall.

President Cindy Plas attended the annual district meeting and stated that the district is still looking for a president. The District Conference will be held by the Fort Loramie American Legion in March 2022.

One girl from Fort Loramie will be attending Buckeye Girls State this year.

Discussion in regards to sponsoring a queen candidate for the local Liberty Days Celebration concluded with the decision that the Auxiliary would pay for the entry fee and money toward the special project the queen candidate is required to do. The Auiliary will also sponsor no more than two girls.

Plas suggested designating donations to be used for the Bill Siegel Gun Raffle and Bar Bingo. The donations by Bill Siegel are intended to be used toward veterans. Designating a special reason every month to donate, as well as donated gift cards to the veterans, were discussed.

It was reported that donations toward Veterans were low this past year due to COVID restrictions, as Veterans have been confined to their homes. Everyone was reminded to collect plastic caps to be recycled.

It was decided to utilize a seamstress to sew patches onto the new shirts received by Post 355 Legion members. Mary Berning will be sewing the patches.

Warm blankets made and donated by Chelsea Gasson, with help from the auxiliary, were boxed and sent to eight local, active members, along with a gift card.

The annual raffle was held at the meeting: Cole Egbert won the $200 first place prize; Shawn Henry, Eileen Barhorst and Karen Pleiman won the second, third and fourth place $100 prizes, respectively; Tom Eilerman and Cole Egbert won the fifth and sixth place $50 prizes, respectively.