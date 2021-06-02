Registration open for youth summer camp

GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks will offer a variety of youth summer camps throughout June and July.

• Buggin’ Out will be offered to children ages 8 and 9 years old and will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. June 14 through 18. From insects to arachnids, each day will focus on “creepy crawly” friends and why they’re not creepy at all.

• Knights of the Blue Planet will be offered to children ages 10 to 12 and will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 21 through 25. During this day camp, participants will dive into what it’s like to be a scientist; collecting data, observing nature, and understanding challenges that must be overcome in order to save the planet.

• Kayak Ventures will be offered to children ages 10 to 14 and will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 7 through 9. This camp will make use of the Greenville Creek as participants attempt to explore a variety of short point to point floats in the area. Paddling adventures will take participants under bridges, through quiet passageways and through mini-rapids.

• Camp Rocks! will be offered to children ages 6 to 7 and will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 12 through 16. The week will be spent sharing the wonder of rocks with art, science and discovery.

• County Cyclers will be offered to children ages 10 to 14 and be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 19 through 23. Participants will meet up, helmets strapped on, top off the water bottles and ride the Tecumseh Trail. This camp will introduce biking safety, etiquette and the trails in and around the county.

• Lab Rats will be offered to children ages 8 to 10 and be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon July 26 to 30. Participants will be in for a week of investigation and experimentation.

For more details or to register visit www.darkecountyparks.org/programs.